AvalonBay Communities lowers Q1 earnings guidance after topping Q4 consensus
Feb. 02, 2022 4:45 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) expected Q1 core funds from operations of $2.14-2.26 per share vs. $2.19-2.29 in the prior view, according to its Q4 earnings report.
- Meanwhile, Q4 core FFO of $2.27 topped the $2.25 consensus and gained from $2.02 in the year-ago period.
- Q4 net interest expense of $55.71M rose from $51.6M in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 residential net operating income of $403.9M jumped from $355.5M in Q4 2020.
- Revenue from real estate assets sold or held for sale were $5.1M, down from $24.5M in Q4 of last year.
- Conference call starts on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Previously, (Jan. 3) AnalonBay Communities got upgraded to Buy.