Hologic cites COVID-19 testing to raise 2022 guidance ahead of consensus

Feb. 02, 2022 4:52 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is trading ~3% higher in the post-market after the healthcare equipment company posted better than expected financials for first quarter of fiscal 2022 and raised the guidance on the strength of COVID-19 testing and base business.
  • Despite the strong revenue beat, the topline slipped ~9% YoY on a reported basis to ~$1.5B exceeding the company’s guidance for the quarter. Organically, revenue grew 9.0% YoY on a constant currency basis compared to the long-term goal of 5% – 7% YoY growth.
  • Global revenue for the Breast Health and GYN Surgical divisions jumped ~8% YoY each partially offsetting the underperformance of global diagnostics segment where revenue plunged ~15% YoY to $950.4M. COVID-19 revenues fell ~29% YoY to $522.8M.
  • Biggest revenue generator, the U.S. added $1.0B revenue indicating a ~11% YoY decline while international revenue dropped ~3% YoY to $458.7M.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin slipped 1,080 basis points to 49.4% mainly due to a decline in COVID-19 assay sales compared to the last year, and the non-GAAP net income attributable to Hologic declined ~26% YoY to $554.7M.
  • “We expect upside from COVID-19 testing, plus organic growth in our base Diagnostics and Surgical businesses, to offset headwinds from supply chain challenges in our Breast Health business,” CFO Karleen Oberton remarked.
  • For fiscal 2022, the company expects its revenue and non-GAAP earnings to reach $4.4B – $4.6B and $4.90 – $5.20 per share compared to the $4.09B and $3.73 in the consensus, respectively. For the second quarter, Hologic (HOLX) projects $1.25B – $$1.30 and $1.50 – $1.60 in revenue and non-GAAP earnings, compared to the consensus at $1.06B and $0.90 per share, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.