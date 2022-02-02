Hologic cites COVID-19 testing to raise 2022 guidance ahead of consensus
Feb. 02, 2022 4:52 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is trading ~3% higher in the post-market after the healthcare equipment company posted better than expected financials for first quarter of fiscal 2022 and raised the guidance on the strength of COVID-19 testing and base business.
- Despite the strong revenue beat, the topline slipped ~9% YoY on a reported basis to ~$1.5B exceeding the company’s guidance for the quarter. Organically, revenue grew 9.0% YoY on a constant currency basis compared to the long-term goal of 5% – 7% YoY growth.
- Global revenue for the Breast Health and GYN Surgical divisions jumped ~8% YoY each partially offsetting the underperformance of global diagnostics segment where revenue plunged ~15% YoY to $950.4M. COVID-19 revenues fell ~29% YoY to $522.8M.
- Biggest revenue generator, the U.S. added $1.0B revenue indicating a ~11% YoY decline while international revenue dropped ~3% YoY to $458.7M.
- Non-GAAP operating margin slipped 1,080 basis points to 49.4% mainly due to a decline in COVID-19 assay sales compared to the last year, and the non-GAAP net income attributable to Hologic declined ~26% YoY to $554.7M.
- “We expect upside from COVID-19 testing, plus organic growth in our base Diagnostics and Surgical businesses, to offset headwinds from supply chain challenges in our Breast Health business,” CFO Karleen Oberton remarked.
- For fiscal 2022, the company expects its revenue and non-GAAP earnings to reach $4.4B – $4.6B and $4.90 – $5.20 per share compared to the $4.09B and $3.73 in the consensus, respectively. For the second quarter, Hologic (HOLX) projects $1.25B – $$1.30 and $1.50 – $1.60 in revenue and non-GAAP earnings, compared to the consensus at $1.06B and $0.90 per share, respectively.