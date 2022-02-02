Host Hotels acquires luxury lifestyle hotel for $246M, sells Sheraton Boston for $233M
Feb. 02, 2022 4:53 PM ETHSTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) acquired the fee simple interest in the Hotel Van Zandt - a 319-room luxury lifestyle hotel in Austin, Texas - for ~$246M, including its $4M FF&E reserve.
- The net acquisition price of ~$242M represents a 13.2x multiple on 2019 EBITDA and stabilization is expected in within 2025-2027 at ~10-12x EBITDA.
- HST funded the acquisition with ~$140M in proceeds from recent dispositions and it assumed ~$101.5M of existing secured debt.
- The debt matures in 2027, and the interest rate is fixed at an annual rate of 4.67%.
- HST also sold the 1,220-room Sheraton Boston for ~$233M.
- The sale price represents a 14.2x EBITDA multiple on 2019 EBITDA, which includes ~$135M of estimated foregone capital expenditures over the next 5 years.
- In connection with the sale, HST is providing a $163M bridge loan to the purchaser.