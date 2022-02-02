CF Industries (NYSE:CF) bondholders have agreed to amend the company's debt covenants, clearing a path for it to restructure its troubled U.K. operations, Bloomberg reports.

In an 8-K filing, CF said bondholders agreed to remove U.K. units from the definition of a "substantial subsidiary" in exchange for a $2 fee per $1,000 of principal on four different outstanding bond issues.

"The bond consent solicitation is an administrative action to align our bond indentures with the current state of the business," the company told Bloomberg.

High natural gas prices in the U.K. prompted CF Industries to close two fertilizer plants there last year, saying rising input costs had made production unprofitable; the company took a $495M impairment charge on its U.K. assets when it reported earnings in November.

In October, the U.K.'s carbon dioxide industry agreed to pay more for CO2 from CF's operations so the could reopen.

As the company benefits from strong fertilizer demand, CF Industries shares have surged 71% over the past year.