Social media names slide in wake of Meta's disappointment

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

  • When Facebook sneezes, social media catches a cold: Social media stocks are crumbling postmarket in the wake of heavy disappointment in the report from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), now down a full 21.5% after its profit miss.
  • (That implies a full $193 billion off its market capitalization.)
  • Peers are on the slide: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -8.4% postmarket. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -10.4%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) -17.2%.
  • For good measure, semi-social name Alphabet is lower as well (GOOG -1.8%, GOOGL -2%). (That's to say nothing of the marketwide effects that will be felt by the index investments based heavily in Meta stock.)
  • In Meta's report, the new focus on grouping application revenue into "Family of Apps" has actually slightly obscured the fact that the namesake Facebook app actually declined quarter-over-quarter in daily active users - to 619 million from 622 million.
  • Earlier, Morgan Stanley dove into engagement data to find clues about which social media companies could leverage it for monetization.
