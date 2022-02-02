Social media names slide in wake of Meta's disappointment
- When Facebook sneezes, social media catches a cold: Social media stocks are crumbling postmarket in the wake of heavy disappointment in the report from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), now down a full 21.5% after its profit miss.
- (That implies a full $193 billion off its market capitalization.)
- Peers are on the slide: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -8.4% postmarket. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) -10.4%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) -17.2%.
- For good measure, semi-social name Alphabet is lower as well (GOOG -1.8%, GOOGL -2%). (That's to say nothing of the marketwide effects that will be felt by the index investments based heavily in Meta stock.)
- In Meta's report, the new focus on grouping application revenue into "Family of Apps" has actually slightly obscured the fact that the namesake Facebook app actually declined quarter-over-quarter in daily active users - to 619 million from 622 million.
- Earlier, Morgan Stanley dove into engagement data to find clues about which social media companies could leverage it for monetization.