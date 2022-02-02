Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) CEO Taylor Pickett expects the REIT's near-term adjusted FFO and funds available for distribution results to be hurt by non-payment of rent by a few operators, along with reduction in the collateral supporting non-paying operators, to continue for the next few quarters until the issues are worked out.

"Portfolio occupancy growth stalled in the fourth quarter, driven by a continuing stretched labor market and the early effects of the Omicron variant. This impacted consolidated operator profitability, which declined slightly in the quarter," Pickett said,

Omega Healthcare (OHI) stock drops 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q4 adjusted FFO of $0.77 trailed the consensus of $0.81; compares with $0.85 in Q3 and $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $249.9M beat the average analyst estimate of $237.6M and declined from $281.7M in Q3 and $263.8M in Q4 2020.

Q4 expenses of $216.6M compares with $194.2M in Q3 and $192.5M in the year-ago quarter.

In Q4 2021, Guardian Healthcare failed to make contractual rent and interest payments under its lease and mortgage loan agreements from October through December 2021. Omega (OHI) is currently in negotiations to restructure and amend Guardian's lease and loan agreements. As part of the restructuring negotiations, the company acquired two skilled nursing facilities, previously subject to the Guardian mortgage loan, in consideration for a reduction of $8.7M in mortgage principal and added the facilities to Guardian's master lease.

As a result, Omega (OHI) wrote off $14.0M of straight-line rent and lease inducements and recorded a $38.2M provision for credit losses on its $103.8M Guardian loan portfolio to reduce the carrying value of the loan to the fair value of the collateral.

Omega (OHI) also entered into a restructuring support agreement with Gulf Coast Health Care, now in Chapter 11, to provide up to $25M in senior debtor-in-possession financing. The company funded $20.5M under the DIP in Q4 2021.

In Q1 2022, an operator representing 3.5% of Q4 2021 contractual annualized rent and mortgage interest revenue, didn't pay contractual amounts due under its lease agreement. The operator asked for a short-term rent deferral and negotiations with the operator are ongoing. Omega holds a $1.0M letter of credit from this operator.

Conference call on Feb. 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

