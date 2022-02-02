Corteva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.48B beats by $30M

Feb. 02, 2022 5:06 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Corteva press release (NYSE:CTVA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.48B (+8.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Non-GAAP organic sales growth of 9%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Corteva expects net sales in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion, which at the mid-point represents expected net sales growth of 8% for the year and organic sales growth of 11% for the year. It compares to consensus of $16.67 billion.
  • Operating EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
  • Operating EPS range is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.50 per share vs. consensus Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60
