Sealed Air acquires Irish packaging solutions company Foxpak Flexibles
Feb. 02, 2022 5:11 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) acquired privately-owned Irish packaging solutions company Foxpak Flexibles.
- Sealed Air said the terms of the deal were not disclosed as the transaction is not material to its financial results.
- Collon, Ireland-based Foxpak partners with leading brands to deliver highly decorated packaging solutions; stand-up and spout pouches, and sachets that serve a variety of markets including food retail, pet food, seafood, and snacks.
- “Foxpak will build on our digital packaging solutions where graphic design and digital printing are key areas of value creation," said Sealed Air President and CEO Ted Doheny.
- SEE -0.20% after hours to $68.12