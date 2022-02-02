Allstate stock holds steady after missing earnings estimate; revenue keeps climbing
Feb. 02, 2022 5:18 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock initially fell more than 2% during after-hours trading after worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Q4 EPS of $2.75 per diluted share fell short on the $2.77 consensus and fell from $5.18 in the year-ago period.
- Q4 combined ratio of 91.3% vs. 79.1% in Q4 2020.
- Property-liability premiums written were $10.3B in Q4, up from $8.61B in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 protection services revenue of $606M compared with $497M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 health and benefits premium and contract charges were $459M in the fourth quarter, up from $262M in the year-ago period.
- Additionally, "the $4.0 billion acquisition of National General increased auto insurance market share, lowered costs and created a strong independent agent platform," said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Wilson.
- Previously, (Jan. 20) Allstate reported $528M in Q4 catastrophe losses.