LiveToBeHappy provides operational updates, outlook for 2022
Feb. 02, 2022 5:24 PM ETLiveToBeHappy, Inc. (CAVR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LiveToBeHappy (OTCPK:CAVR) provided updates and outlook for 2022.
- The company said it issued its audited financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, which is the last major step in its up-listing process.
- The company expects to up-list to the OTCQB no later than the Q2 fiscal year 2022.
- LiveToBeHappy CEO Kevin Cox said that for fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $20M to $25M and adjusted EBITDA to be between $2M and $5M.
- The company added that five of the seven acquisitions have been completed and it is in the final stages of due diligence process on the remaining two companies under Letter of Intent (LOI), with expected closure in H1 2022.
- LiveToBeHappy added that it had signed a lease and plans to open its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. in Q1 2022.