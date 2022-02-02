Essex Property Trust's (NYSE:ESS) better-than-expected Q4 results reflected rent growth in Southern California and "positive momentum" in Northern California and Seattle, the company said.

"We attribute our progress to improving economic conditions, including better job growth compared to the U.S., record job openings for the largest tech employers in the Essex markets, and record venture capital investment," said President and CEO Michael J. Schall.

The apartment REIT expects 2022 core FFO per share of $13.46-$13.94, less than the $14.01 consensus estimate, with its guidance assuming U.S. GDP growth of 3.7% and job growth of 2.9%. The company expects 2022 same-property revenue growth of 7.0% and net operating income growth of 8.0%-10.8%.

Q4 core FFO per share of $3.25 exceeded the $3.22 consensus estimate and increased from $3.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property revenue growth was 4.0% Y/Y and NOI growth was 4.7%. On a sequential basis, same-property revenue increased 1.6% and same-property NOI rose 3.5%, representing a second straight quarter of improvement.

Conference call on Feb. 3 at 2:00 PM ET.

