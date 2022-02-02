Lument Finance Trust provides preliminary numbers
Feb. 02, 2022 5:25 PM ETLument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) estimates its net income in the range of $2.2M-2.7M, or EPS of $0.09-$0.11.
- Company estimates distributable earnings to be in the range of $2.5M-3M, or EPS $0.10 to $0.12.
- For the year ended December 31, 2021, company estimates its net income range of $7.2M-7.7M, or $0.29 to $0.31 EPS.
- Distributable earnings range of $9.5M-10M, or $0.38-0.40 EPS.
- Book value range of $109M-109.5M, or $4.37-4.39 per share.
- For the quarter ending December 31, 2021, company collected 100% of interest payments due on its loan portfolio.