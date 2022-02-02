Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) CEO Andreas Nauen has resigned, to be succeeded by Siemens Energy board member Jochen Eickholt effective March 1; Frankfurt-listed shares in Siemens Gamesa rose 2% on the news.

Nauen was appointed in 2020 to replace Markus Tacke, who ran the company for three years; Eickholt, who has worked at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) for more than 20 years, currently is Siemens Energy's (OTCPK:SMEGF, OTCPK:SMNEY) board member responsible for Power Generation and Industrial Applications.

The news comes two weeks after the world's largest maker of offshore wind turbines cut its profit outlook for the third time in nine months.