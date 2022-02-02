ARC Group Worldwide completes business combination with RM2 International
Feb. 02, 2022 5:34 PM ETARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW)RMISFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK:ARCW) said the sale of its legacy assets and business combination with RM2 International (OTCPK:RMISF) was completed on Feb. 1.
- The majority shareholders of RM2 exchanged their shares for newly issued ARCW shares.
- Approx. 1.6% of RM2 shares remain issued and outstanding among widely dispersed shareholders and ARCW plans to exchange these shares for ARCW shares as soon as feasible.
- Capital from ARCW and 4 other institutional investors will enable RM2 to increase its pallet pool.
- ARCW's principal shareholders now include Richard Cashin (president of One Equity Partners), QRM2 Holdings (an entity controlled by the Quasha family), investment firm Polygon Global Partners, PMB Invest Fund I SCSp and private investor R. Ian Molson
- Procedures to change the name of ARCW to RM2 International have begun and the name change is expected to be effective on or about Feb. 15.