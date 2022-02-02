HeartBeam rises 10% on LIVMOR team up for cloud-based remote monitoring portal
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETHeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is collaborating with LIVMOR to build a HeartBeam branded version of LIVMOR’s Halo+ FDA cleared turnkey solution for remote patient monitoring (RPM) to connect physicians and patients.
- Under the terms of the agreement, LIVMOR will develop a HeartBeam branded version, the HeartBeam Platform, of the LIVMOR RPM platform customized for HeartBeam products, with senior executives of both companies supervising the project.
- “Utilizing LIVMOR's FDA cleared RPM platform will allow us to meet our schedule for FDA submission of our first product, an easy-to-use heart attack detection software solution for Emergency Department settings,” said HeartBeam Founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic.
- BEAT +9.76% to $2.25 after-hours