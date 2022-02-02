Triterras stock slides after Nasdaq panel denies appeal on stock delisting
Feb. 02, 2022 5:40 PM ETTriterras, Inc. (TRIT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock drops 6.7% in after-hours trading after the Nasdaq Hearing Panel denied the fintech firm's appeal to the Nasdaq Stock Market staff's decision to delist the company's stock.
- The company's securities will be suspended at the open of business on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Triterras (TRIT) plans to appeal the panel's decision within the 15-day appeal period. That action, though, won't stop the suspension of trading unless the Nasdaq's Listing Council decides to stay the suspension on its own initiative.
- The delisting is a result of Triterras (TRIT) failing to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021. The company is working with its auditor to complete the audit. In the meantime, it's reviewing alternatives for continued trading of its securities in the U.S.
- In December, the Hearing Panel granted an automatic 15-day stay of the trading suspension.