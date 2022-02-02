Arrowhead down 4% after hours amid big earnings miss on both top and bottom lines

  • Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are down 4% in after-hours trading amid a significant miss on EPS in its FQ1 2022 results and a huge miss on revenue.
  • The company reported GAAP EPS in the quarter of -$0.60, a $0.20 miss. Revenue of $27.4M missed by $23.6M.
  • Arrowhead was hampered in the quarter by major increases in operating expenses. R&D expenses increased 80% to $65.8M, while general and administrative expenses rose 184% to $85M.
  • On the bright side, Arrowhead highlighted several pipeline advancements in the quarter. The company began a phase 3 study of RNAi therapeutic ARO-APOC3 for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.
  • Also, the company advanced two new RNAi candidates, ARO-RAGE and ARO-MUC5AC, to treat several to treat various muco-obstructive and inflammatory pulmonary conditions.
