Arrowhead down 4% after hours amid big earnings miss on both top and bottom lines
Feb. 02, 2022 5:46 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are down 4% in after-hours trading amid a significant miss on EPS in its FQ1 2022 results and a huge miss on revenue.
- The company reported GAAP EPS in the quarter of -$0.60, a $0.20 miss. Revenue of $27.4M missed by $23.6M.
- Arrowhead was hampered in the quarter by major increases in operating expenses. R&D expenses increased 80% to $65.8M, while general and administrative expenses rose 184% to $85M.
- On the bright side, Arrowhead highlighted several pipeline advancements in the quarter. The company began a phase 3 study of RNAi therapeutic ARO-APOC3 for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.
- Also, the company advanced two new RNAi candidates, ARO-RAGE and ARO-MUC5AC, to treat several to treat various muco-obstructive and inflammatory pulmonary conditions.
