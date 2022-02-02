Markel Q4 earnings strengthened by earned premiums growth
Feb. 02, 2022 5:50 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) fourth-quarter earnings were highlighted by earned premiums growth, reflecting continued growth in gross premium volume.
- Q4 earned premiums were $1.81B, up from $1.53B in the year-ago period.
- Q4 operating revenue of $3.8B jumped from $3.4B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating expenses of $2.6B also gained from $2.21B in Q4 a year ago.
- Combined ratio of 85% in Q4 slightly decreased from 87% in the year-ago period.
- Reinsurance recoverables were $7.3B in the fourth quarter, up from sub $6B in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 book value per common share of $1,034.56 vs. $885.72 in Q4 2020.
- Earlier, Markel EPS of $62.44 topped the consensus by $46.38.