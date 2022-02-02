Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) -2.1% post-market after reporting roughly in-line Q4 earnings and revenues but guiding FY 2022 earnings below Wall Street consensus.

Q4 net income from continuing operations jumped 57% Y/Y to $155M, operating EBITDA increased 11% to $262M, and net sales rose 8% to $3.48B.

Q4 Crop Protection segment sales gained 6% Y/Y to $2.09B, driven by a 6% increase in price and 1% higher volume, while operating EBITDA fell 7% to $305M; the company said supply constraints in North America knocked $70M off volume for the quarter.

Q4 Seed segment sales jumped 12% Y/Y to $1.39B, due to a 10% increase in price and a 2% increase in volume, and operating EBITDA came in with a loss of $11M

"Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong going into 2022," Corteva said, with demand across the industry expected to remain resilient despite other macro challenges, but the company issues mixed full-year guidance, seeing EPS of $2.30-$2.50, below $2.60 consensus, on revenues of $16.7B-$17B, above $16.66B consensus.

The company also expects to deliver $1B-$1.5B to shareholders in 2022 through dividends and stock buybacks.

Corteva shares have gained 16% over the past year and nearly 2% YTD.