J&J to record $610M impairment charge from terminating development of therapy
Feb. 02, 2022 6:22 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)XBITBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) said that it will record a $610M impairment charge in Q1 2022 as a result of ending development of the R&D asset bermekimab for atopic dermatitis.
- J&J acquired the rights to bermekimab from XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) in FY 2020.
- J&J said it is still pursuing development of bermekimab in hidradenitis suppurativa. It says it has a value of $150M in that indication.
- Earlier today, XBiotech said it would produce bermekimab and other products for J&J's Janssen's Research & Development unit.