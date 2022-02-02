J&J to record $610M impairment charge from terminating development of therapy

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) said that it will record a $610M impairment charge in Q1 2022 as a result of ending development of the R&D asset bermekimab for atopic dermatitis.
  • J&J acquired the rights to bermekimab from XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) in FY 2020.
  • J&J said it is still pursuing development of bermekimab in hidradenitis suppurativa. It says it has a value of $150M in that indication.
  • Earlier today, XBiotech said it would produce bermekimab and other products for J&J's Janssen's Research & Development unit.
