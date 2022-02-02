Suncor Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.89
Feb. 02, 2022 6:23 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Suncor Energy press release (NYSE:SU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.89.
- Shares -1.64% AH.
- Corporate Guidance: FY business environment outlook assumptions for Brent Sullom Voe from US$73.00/bbl to US$84.00/bbl, WTI at Cushing from US$70.00/bbl to US$80.00/bbl, WCS at Hardisty from US$55.00/bbl to US$68.00/bbl, New York Harbor 2-1-1 crack from US$21.00/bbl to US$24.00/bbl and AECO-C Spot from $3.80/GJ to $3.75/GJ.
- As a result of these updates, the full-year current income tax expense range has increased from $1.4 billion-$1.7 billion to $2.1 billion-$2.4 billion.
- In addition, Oil Sands operations Crown royalties have been updated from 9%-12% to 13%-16%, Fort Hills Crown royalties from 2%-4% to 3%-5%, Syncrude Crown royalties have been updated from 10%-13% to 16%-19% and East Coast Canada Crown royalties have been updated from 11%-15% to 12%-16%, with the increase in royalty rates attributed to higher forecasted benchmark prices.