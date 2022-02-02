Suncor Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.89

Feb. 02, 2022 6:23 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Suncor Energy press release (NYSE:SU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.89.
  • Shares -1.64% AH.
  • Corporate Guidance: FY business environment outlook assumptions for Brent Sullom Voe from US$73.00/bbl to US$84.00/bbl, WTI at Cushing from US$70.00/bbl to US$80.00/bbl, WCS at Hardisty from US$55.00/bbl to US$68.00/bbl, New York Harbor 2-1-1 crack from US$21.00/bbl to US$24.00/bbl and AECO-C Spot from $3.80/GJ to $3.75/GJ.
  • As a result of these updates, the full-year current income tax expense range has increased from $1.4 billion-$1.7 billion to $2.1 billion-$2.4 billion.
  • In addition, Oil Sands operations Crown royalties have been updated from 9%-12% to 13%-16%, Fort Hills Crown royalties from 2%-4% to 3%-5%, Syncrude Crown royalties have been updated from 10%-13% to 16%-19% and East Coast Canada Crown royalties have been updated from 11%-15% to 12%-16%, with the increase in royalty rates attributed to higher forecasted benchmark prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.