Lightspeed Commerce Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 in-line, revenue of $152.68M beats by $9.77M

Feb. 02, 2022 6:27 PM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Lightspeed Commerce press release (NYSE:LSPD): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 in-line.
  • Revenue of $152.68M (+165.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.77M.
  • Shares -8.04% AH.
  • Subscription revenue of $68.6 million, an increase of 123%.
  • Transaction-based revenue of $75.8 million, an increase of 249%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(7.1) million, representing (4.7)% of revenue versus (11.4)%.
  • At December 31, 2021, Lightspeed had ~$1 billion in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
  • Q4 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $138 - $142 million, Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($20) million, or approximately (14)% as a percentage of revenue.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $540 - $544 million, increasing previous outlook of $520-$535 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately ($45) million in line with previous outlook of ($40) to ($45) million, or approximately (8)% as a percentage of revenue.
