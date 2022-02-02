Rafael Holdings ends merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals
Feb. 02, 2022 6:41 PM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) has terminated a merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals that was announced in June 2021.
- Rafael Holdings holds 51% of the outstanding capital stock of the latter, which is a private-owned late-stage oncology company.
- An SEC filing did not provide a reason for the breakup.
- Rafael Holdings "may seek to enter into discussions with Pharma regarding the relationship between the companies in light of the termination of the Merger Agreement," the filing stated.
- Rafael Holdings announced a CEO transition last month.