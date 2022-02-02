Rafael Holdings ends merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Feb. 02, 2022 6:41 PM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) has terminated a merger agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals that was announced in June 2021.
  • Rafael Holdings holds 51% of the outstanding capital stock of the latter, which is a private-owned late-stage oncology company.
  • An SEC filing did not provide a reason for the breakup.
  • Rafael Holdings "may seek to enter into discussions with Pharma regarding the relationship between the companies in light of the termination of the Merger Agreement," the filing stated.
  • Rafael Holdings announced a CEO transition last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.