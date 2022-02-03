MPLX is seriously considering an expansion of the Whistler natural gas pipeline in the Permian Basin from the existing 2B cf/day to as much as 2.5B cf/day, the company said on Wednesday's earnings conference call, according to S&P Global Platts.

"As we continue to extend up into the Midland Basin, we've essentially tapped out some of the existing capacity, and we'll be looking to grow that capacity on Whistler overall," MPLX Chief Commercial Officer Timothy Aydt reportedly said on the call, adding that a capacity expansion could come online in late 2023 at the earliest.

Once the tentative expansion is completed, CEO Michael Hennigan said MPLX would consider partnering to build another long-haul natural gas pipeline from the Permian, according to S&P Global Platts.

The crackdown on gas flaring in Texas will lead to even more gas pipeline needs, which means MPLX also would consider further investments in gas gathering and processing in the Permian going forward, COO Gregory Floerke reportedly said.

MPLX's Tornado 2 processing plant is expected to come online in H2 2022 and lift the company's total processing capacity in the region to 1B cf/day.

MPLX earlier reported better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, and projected a $900M capital spending plan focused on expansions and de-bottlenecking of existing assets.