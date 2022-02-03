Suncor (NYSE:SU) reported Q4 results after the close, posting the Company's best "funds from operation" per share result ever. With shares trading ~25% below all time highs, this result should be enough to keep prices moving higher:

Adjusted operating earnings of 89c compared favorably to SA consensus of 75c, though Wall Street reduced expectations by lowering estimates 14% in the weeks preceding earnings.

Having been bumped 100% last quarter, the dividend remains unchanged this quarter, while the 5% share buyback was renewed.

With both trains at Fort Hills back online, the Company is planning to operate the asset at 90% utilization in 2022, Buzzard Phase 2 adds 12kb/d later in the year.

Net debt fell to $16.1b, returning to pre-pandemic levels, though the company continues to target a $12-$15b balance, before diverting additional cash flow to growth projects or shareholder returns.

Management tweaked operating assumptions, and now sees WTI averaging $80/b this year.

Having cut the dividend during the pandemic and faced several operational issues in recent quarters, it appears management is setting a low bar. As Fort Hills ramps, Buzzard phase 2 comes online, and debt falls into the targeted range, it would be reasonable for management to accelerate buybacks later this year. Though investors are likely to find more exciting oil-price stories elsewhere in Canada, with names like Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), Meg (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) offering more exposure to improving Canadian energy fundamentals.