Southern Copper (SCCO -1.7%) slides after reporting Q4 net income jumped 41% Y/Y to $833M, which missed $889.5M analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA climbed 38% Y/Y to $1.73B, in line with expectations, while net sales rose 20% to $2.82B, ahead of $2.73B consensus.

Southern Copper said growth was fueled primarily by higher metal prices for its main products, which was partially offset by lower sales volume at its Peruvian operations due to bi-annual maintenance at the Ilo smelter.

Q4 copper production fell 8.5% Y/Y, attributable to lower ore grades and recoveries.

FY 2021 copper output also finished lower, down 4.3% Y/Y to 958K metric tons, and the company forecasts the decline will continue in 2022, guiding for 922K mt.

Cash flow from operating activities in 2021 surged 54% to a record $4.29B, as full-year net sales also achieved an annual record $10.93B.

But even as output stumbles in the short term, Southern Copper said it expects to challenge for top producer status by the end of the decade, when it plans to hit the 1.8M-ton copper production mark.

Copper prices tumbled last week in their biggest weekly drop since October.