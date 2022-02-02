Sunrun concerns overblown, Morgan Stanley says in issuing Street-high $91 PT

Feb. 02, 2022 1:59 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Solar panels on the tiled roof of the building in the sun. Top view through grape leaves. Image for illustration on energy, self-reliance, autonomy and security.

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

Sunrun (RUN -4.7%) is defended at Morgan Stanley, which sees a "strong buying opportunity" in the stock "as the most compelling among the clean tech names that we cover" following a nearly 30% YTD decline, but shares again trade sharply lower and have now declined 70% since an $84.81 intraday peak set nearly a year ago.

Sunrun's "underperformance is at odds with the company's strong growth prospects," Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd writes, believing concerns over rising interest rates and California's solar policy are "overblown."

Byrd, who rates the stock at Overweight with a Street-high $91 price target, believes the market is not giving Sunrun credit for any contract renewal value, "but even with this draconian assumption, the stock screens cheap."

The shares are not enjoying any lift from Ford's announcement that it is partnering with Sunrun to help customers install the company's charging solutions.

