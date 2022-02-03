Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) said it plans to initiate a divestment process for its Canadian assets, choosing to focus on its U.S. operations in North Dakota's Williston Basin.

The company's assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan produced an average of 9,100 boe/day as of year-end 2021 and represented 7% of its total output.

Enerplus said it hopes to conclude the sale process by mid-2022, and will change its reporting currency to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars, but it plans to retain a Canadian head office.

Also, the company reported preliminary Q4 average output of 128K boe/day, at the high end of guidance, including liquids production of 81K bbl/day; full-year total production was 114.7K boe/day, at the high end of 113,750-114,750 boe/day guidance, including liquids production of 70.2K bbl/day.

Following its change to U.S. dollar and net volume reporting, Enerplus said its preliminary FY 2022 budget totals US$400M with net production of 98K boe/day, including 60K bbl/day of liquids.

Enerplus' strong free cash flow has allowed it to begin rewarding its shareholders, but the company appears to be using too much debt, Power Hedge writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.