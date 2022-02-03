Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares have slid significantly since the beginning of the year, pushed down in part by the death of a massive government spending bill that would have invested in green energy. But does the decline make the alternative energy company a buy?

Shares hit a 52-week low as bill stalls

Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell developer began trending lower in December, reaching a 52-week low of $17.51 last week. The stock down 23% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 index has fallen 5%.

The company recently reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance, but the stock has continued to fall. One aggravating factor has been the failure of Democrats to pass the “Build Back Better” bill in Congress, which contained billions of dollars in tax credits and other incentives aimed at boosting the alternative energy sector.

According to SA contributor Henrik Alex, the company also “failed to deliver on investor expectations” of raising guidance or announcing a new key partnership during its business update call last week.

Wall Street still bullish

Wall Street analysts, on average, have rated the stock a buy. Of the 26 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, 14 rated the stock a strong buy, six a buy, five a hold, and one a strong sell. SA authors, on average, also have a buy rating on the stock.

On the flip side, SA’s Quant rating is a sell, with the stock earning an A+ for growth, a C- for valuation, a D for momentum, and a D- for profitability.

Susquehanna initiated coverage of the stock last week with a positive rating and price target of $26, which it said reflected the company’s top-line growth potential as the green energy ecosystem matures.

"We think Plug's ability to provide integrated end-to-end green hydrogen solutions... will put it in a favorable position to generate double-digit annual top-line growth over the next decade," the analysts wrote in their note. But they added that they were only “cautiously optimistic” about the green hydrogen market overall.

Key Banc also has been bullish on the stock, giving it an overweight rating. In a recent note, the analysts said Plug Power was the dominant player in the fuel cell game and poised to expand its global reach as Europe, South Korea and Australia are focused on making hydrogen an integral part of their energy futures.

Truist, meanwhile, has been more bearish. Last week, the firm cut its price target on Plug to $27 from $44, due in part to continued uncertainty over the future of US energy policy. The firm maintained its hold rating on the stock.

