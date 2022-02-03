Health insurers gain on new Medicare rates proposal for 2023
Feb. 02, 2022 9:56 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), HUM, UNH, ANTMALHC, CIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Health insurers climbed in the post-market after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published 2023 payment policy changes for Medicare Advantage and Part D drug programs.
- Under the proposed rates issued on Wednesday, the program revenue for private Medicare plans serving nearly 27M beneficiaries is set to increase by approximately 8%. The 2023 Advance Notice indicates an effective growth rate of ~5% for Medicare Advantage plans.
- The final rate announcement will be made on April 01, following a period for public comments through March 04.
- Among stocks leveraged on Medicare Advantage plans, Humana (NYSE:HUM) led the gainers with a rise of ~6% in after-hours followed by ~2% gain in UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) added ~2% each, while Cigna (NYSE:CI) gained ~1%.
- However, Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) extended intraday losses with a ~1% decline even after two Wall Street firms shared positive views on its outlook.