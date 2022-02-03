Alexandria Real Estate raises $1.8B capital via notes offering
Feb. 03, 2022 12:09 AM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) priced its public offering of $800M of 2.950% senior notes due 2034 and $1B of 3.550% senior notes due 2052.
- The senior notes due 2034 were priced at 99.696% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 2.980% and the 2052 notes were priced at 99.575% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.573%.
- Closing date is February 16, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include reduction of outstanding indebtedness, and selective development, redevelopment or acquisition of properties.
- Previously (Feb. 2): Alexandria Real Estate Equities to raise capital through senior notes offering in two tranches