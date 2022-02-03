Brookfield Asset Management prices $400M of green notes due 2052
Feb. 03, 2022 12:42 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) priced a public offering of $400M of senior notes due 2052, which will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum, and $400M re-opening of its 3.900% notes due 2028.
- The 2028 notes will form part of the same series as the already outstanding $650M of 3.900% notes due 2028, which were issued on January 17, 2018.
- After giving effect to the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be $1.05B.
- The 2028 notes will be issued at a price equal to 107.134% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest, with an effective yield of 2.553%, if held to maturity.
- Brookfield intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to Eligible Investments, including financing or refinancing of green buildings, renewable energy generation, energy efficiency and management, as well as sustainable water and waste management, and for general corporate purposes.