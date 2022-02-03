Asia-Pacific stocks edge lower amid geopolitical tensions

Japan -1.08%. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI slumped to 47.6 from the prior month's 52.1 and a 48.8 flash reading.

The composite PMI dropped to 49.9 from December's final of 52.5.

China Closed on account of Chinese New Year.

Hong Kong Closed on account of Chinese New Year.

Australia -0.14%.

India -0.66%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.63%, S&P 500 gained 0.94%, while Nasdaq added 0.5%. Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll figures will also be closely watched.

Oil prices slipped, with U.S. crude futures down 0.53% to $87.79/barrel. Brent crude futures declined 0.32% to $89.18/barrel.

On Wednesday, OPEC and its non-OPEC allies agreed to green-light an increase in crude output to 400,000 barrels a day for March

Meanwhile, Pentagon said it will move some of its Europe-based forces further east and deploy additional U.S.-based troops to Europe, as the crisis on Ukraine’s border with Russia escalates.

Gold prices hovered below the previous session's one-week high. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,805.58, after rising to $1,810.86 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.10.

Spot silver eased 0.4% to $22.53 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% at $1,034.09 and palladium added 0.3% to $2,377.36.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.07%; S&P 500 -0.94%; Nasdaq -2.20%.