Feb. 03, 2022 1:27 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ABB press release (NYSE:ABB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $7.57B (+5.4% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Orders $8.3B, +18%
- Operational EBITA $988M; margin 13.1%
- In Q1 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain overall stable compared with the prior quarter. Revenues in the first quarter tend to be sequentially seasonally softer in absolute terms. ABB anticipates the Operational EBITA margin to remain broadly stable or to be slightly up, compared with the prior quarter.
- In FY 2022, the company expects a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 target of at least 15%.