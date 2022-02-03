Nokia Non-GAAP EPS of €0.13 beats by €0.02, revenue of €6.41B misses by €70M
Feb. 03, 2022 1:36 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nokia press release (NYSE:NOK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.13 beats by €0.02.
- Revenue of €6.41B (-2.1% Y/Y) misses by €70M.
- Comparable operating margin of 14.2% (reported 11.5%) in Q4
- Comparable Gross margin 4.1% (reported 39.5%).
- 2022 Guidance: Net sales €22.6B - €23.8B;
- Comparable operating margin in the range 11% - 13.5%.
- New long-term targets to grow revenue faster than the market and a comparable operating margin of ≥14%.
- Board proposes dividend authorization of €0.08/share. Share buyback program to be initiated to return €600M over 2 years.