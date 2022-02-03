Valneva reports FY results

Feb. 03, 2022 1:43 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Valneva press release (NASDAQ:VALN): FY Revenue of €348.1M (+215.6% Y/Y).
  • €253.3M of COVID-related revenues under the terminated U.K. agreement.
  • €94.8M of product and other revenues (excluding COVID), at the higher end of previous guidance of €85M to €100M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to €346.7M as of December 31, 2021, compared to €204.4M as of December 31, 2020.

  • FY 2022 guidance: Total revenues expected between €430M to €590M, including:

  • €350M to €500M of COVID-19 vaccine sales subject to regulatory approvals and deliveries of VLA2001,

  • €60M to €70M of other vaccine sales

  • Approx. €20M of Other Revenues

