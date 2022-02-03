Roche Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF19.81 misses by CHF0.59, revenue of CHF62.8B beats by CHF470M
Feb. 03, 2022
- Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of CHF19.81 misses by CHF0.59.
- Revenue of CHF62.8B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by CHF470M.
- Core operating profit CHF21.90B, estimate CHF22.94B
- IFRS net CHF14.94B, estimate CHF16.15B
- Board proposes dividend increase to CHF9.30.
- Outlook for 2022: Sales are expected to be stable or grow in the low-single digits (at constant exchange rates).
- Core EPS are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range (at constant exchange rates).
- Roche anticipates sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease by ~CHF2B to around CHF5B, and sales losses to biosimilars in the current year to be roughly CHF2.5B. Excluding those effects, Group sales are expected to grow in the high-single digit range.
- Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.