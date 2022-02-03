ING Group reports Q4 results
- ING Group press release (NYSE:ING): Q4 net income of €945M (+30.0% Y/Y)
- Net interest income of €3.37B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Total income of €4.62B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Q4 net core lending growth of €13.4B; net customer deposits growth of -€2.1B.
- The company gained 481,000 primary customers in 2021, bringing the total number to 14.3M, 3.5% higher than 2020.
- “Looking ahead to 2022, ING is well prepared to navigate the current operating environment, with solid capital buffers, a strong risk profile and a focus on execution, supported by our talented and motivated colleagues across the globe. We will continue to strengthen our ESG profile and deliver on our sustainability commitments," said CEO Steven van Rijswijk.