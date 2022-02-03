Shell Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.17, revenue of $85.28B beats by $26.62B
Feb. 03, 2022 2:19 AM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shell press release (NYSE:SHEL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $85.28B (+93.9% Y/Y) beats by $26.62B.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Dividend expected to be increased by ~4% to $0.25/share for Q1 2022.
The company is stepping up pace of distributions by announcing a share buyback program of $8.5B for H1 2022.
- Integrated Gas production is expected to be ~760 - 820 thousand boe/d.
- LNG liquefaction volumes ~7.7 - 8.3M tonnes.
- Upstream production ~2,000 - 2,200 thousand boe/d.
- Refinery utilisation ~71% - 79%.
Oil Products sales volumes ~4,100 - 5,400 thousand b/d.
Chemicals sales volumes ~3,300 - 3,700 thousand tonnes.
Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of ~$550 - $650M in Q1 2022 and a net expense of ~$2,200 - $2,600M for FY 2022.