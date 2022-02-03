TowneBank prices $250M of subordinated notes offering

Feb. 03, 2022 2:59 AM ETTowneBank (TOWN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) priced its offering of $250M of 3.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
  • Commencing February 15, 2027, the interest rate on the Notes will reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus 168 basis points, with interest payable quarterly in arrears.
  • The Company may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on and after February 15, 2027, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including, notes redemption, financing organic growth or strategic acquisitions, share repurchase, and ongoing working capital needs.
  • Closing date is February 9, 2022.
