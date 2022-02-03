European stocks mixed with focus on ECB and BoE policy decision

London +0.14%.

Germany -0.23%. January final services PMI 52.2 in-line with prelim. Composite PMI 53.8 vs 54.3 prelim.

"The German service sector managed to avoid a further contraction in January, despite rising COVID cases linked to the Omicron variant and ongoing pandemic restrictions": Markit notes.

France flat. January final services PMI 53.1 in-line with prelim. Composite PMI 52.7 in-line with prelim.

No change to the initial estimates as this reaffirms that French services activity slows to a nine-month low amid tighter restrictions and surging COVID-19 cases due to the omicron spread.

Investors will be focusing on the latest monetary policy decision of the ECB on Thursday, with the region’s inflation data putting pressure on the central bank to act.

The Bank of England also announces its latest policy decision on Thursday, with central bank set to raise interest rates again, facing pressure to curb surging inflation.

Reuters economists said that the BoE would raise Bank Rate to 0.5% from 0.25% at its February meeting, marking the first back-to-back rate hike since 2004 as inflation runs at multi-decade highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3%, with tech stocks leading losses.

On earnings front, Shell posted Q4 and FY 2021 results, beating analyst expectations on rebounding commodity prices.

Roche announced FY 2021 results, expects sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease in 2022.

ABB also reported financial results for Q4 2021, ahead of analysts' expectations.

ING recorded 30% Y/Y growth in its net profit for Q4 2021.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.05%.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.27%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.13%; CAC +0.46%; DAX -0.49% and EURO STOXX -0.77%.