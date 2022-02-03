TowneBank prices $250M debt offering
Feb. 03, 2022 4:39 AM ETTowneBank (TOWN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has priced its offering of $250M of its 3.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
- The notes will initially bear interest at 3.125% p.a., with interest payable semiannually in arrears, commencing on the issue date.
- Commencing February 15, 2027, the interest rate on the notes will reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus 168 basis points, with interest payable quarterly in arrears.
- The company may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on and after February 15, 2027, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The notes will mature on February 15, 2032 if they are not earlier redeemed.
- Offering expected to close on or about February 9, 2022.
- Net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes and ongoing working capital needs.