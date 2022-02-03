Vista Outdoor Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.18, revenue of $795M beats by $48.21M; raises full year guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 5:07 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vista Outdoor press release (NYSE:VSTO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $795M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $48.21M.
- EBIT and EBITDA Margins of 20% and 22%, respectively; Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 1.0x.
- Raises FY22 Guidance: Sales of $2.97 Billion to $3 Billion vs. $2.94B consensus, compared with $2.2 billion in FY21; GAAP EPS of $7.82 to $7.92, and Adjusted EPS of $8.00 to $8.10 vs. $7.92 consensus, compared with $3.66 in FY21; well above 3-Year targets reflecting roughly 35% sales and 120% adjusted EPS growth; Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 24 percent to 24.5 percent, surpassing 3-year targets and Free cash flow in the range of $275 million to $325 million.