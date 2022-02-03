Vista Outdoor Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.18, revenue of $795M beats by $48.21M; raises full year guidance

Feb. 03, 2022 5:07 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vista Outdoor press release (NYSE:VSTO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $795M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $48.21M.
  • EBIT and EBITDA Margins of 20% and 22%, respectively; Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 1.0x.
  • Raises FY22 Guidance: Sales of $2.97 Billion to $3 Billion vs. $2.94B consensus, compared with $2.2 billion in FY21; GAAP EPS of $7.82 to $7.92, and Adjusted EPS of $8.00 to $8.10 vs. $7.92 consensus, compared with $3.66 in FY21; well above 3-Year targets reflecting roughly 35% sales and 120% adjusted EPS growth; Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 24 percent to 24.5 percent, surpassing 3-year targets and Free cash flow in the range of $275 million to $325 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.