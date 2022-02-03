Evolving Systems expand strategic partnership with Zain Saudi

Feb. 03, 2022 5:43 AM ETEvolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) enters a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.
  • The company is delivering a new solution to enable the operator to create game-changing digital experiences for its customers using its digital-only telecom product vehicle, branded as Yaqoot.
  • Yaqoot’s focus is on meeting the customer experience expectations of today’s consumers while simultaneously laying the foundation for a digitally connected future.
  • Evolving Systems will offer its platform’s functionality and flexibility as well as its technology superiority, the platform will allow Yaqoot to leverage an intuitive customer experience.
