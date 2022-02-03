China Liberal Education stocks higher on acquiring Wanwang Investment Limited for $60M
Feb. 03, 2022 5:49 AM ETChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is acquiring Wanwang Investment Limited, the operator of an independent three-year college and a four-year college in China with a total student enrollment of over 4,200 for $60M.
- This acquisition represents a transformational milestone for China Liberal to directly operate colleges as the owner.
- The transaction is expected closing on February 10, 2022.
- Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, commented, Through this acquisition, we expect to strengthen our services and products and further improve the quality of our programs offered to colleges. Looking forward, we will make full use of the current accommodation capacity and enrollment of the two colleges and improve our services and the operations of these colleges, increase publicity and our brand awareness, and adjust fees and charges. We believe we are well-positioned to take the next step through improving teaching and research capabilities and pushing ahead education informatization, which will unlock the growth potential of the Company and bring greater value for our shareholders."
- CLEU shares up 6.6% premarket.