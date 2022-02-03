Biophytis to treat severe COVID-19 patients with Sarconeos in Brazil under EAP
Feb. 03, 2022 5:53 AM ETBiophytis SA (BPTS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) soars 21.5% premarket after receiving approval from the ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) for its Expanded Access Program (EAP) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101).
- A maximum of 80 patients who are mechanically ventilated in ICU of Brazilian hospitals will be treated with Sarconeos for up to 28 days to prevent further deterioration and mortality.
- In parallel, Sarconeosis being evaluated in a Phase 2-3 COVA study, in Europe, Latin America, and U.S., for the treatment of non-intubated hospitalized patients with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19.
- Brazil is the first country to approve the EAP to give access to Sarconeos to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Based on this first approval and upcoming completion of the COVA study during H1 2022, Biophytis is willing to extend the EAP submission to other territories in the world.