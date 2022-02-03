Biophytis to treat severe COVID-19 patients with Sarconeos in Brazil under EAP

Feb. 03, 2022 5:53 AM ETBiophytis SA (BPTS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view.

Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) soars 21.5% premarket after receiving approval from the ANVISA (Brazilian health authority) for its Expanded Access Program (EAP) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101).
  • A maximum of 80 patients who are mechanically ventilated in ICU of Brazilian hospitals will be treated with Sarconeos for up to 28 days to prevent further deterioration and mortality.
  • In parallel, Sarconeosis being evaluated in a Phase 2-3 COVA study, in Europe, Latin America, and U.S., for the treatment of non-intubated hospitalized patients with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19.
  • Brazil is the first country to approve the EAP to give access to Sarconeos to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Based on this first approval and upcoming completion of the COVA study during H1 2022, Biophytis is willing to extend the EAP submission to other territories in the world.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.