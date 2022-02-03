Vodafone Business, RingCentral unveils flexible cloud communications solutions rolled out in Europe and Asia
Feb. 03, 2022 5:56 AM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vodafone Business and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) unveiled ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,’ a powerful new communications platform that brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities.
- The new cloud communication solution to give customers more choice, flexibility, and simplicity to support hybrid work.
- Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will be rolled out in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
- The platform combines all preferred modes of communication including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone into a single intuitive app that is accessible on any device, anywhere.
- Further, Vodafone Business plans to expand the platform to smaller businesses in the UK and Germany soon.