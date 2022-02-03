Vodafone Business, RingCentral unveils flexible cloud communications solutions rolled out in Europe and Asia

Feb. 03, 2022 5:56 AM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Cloud Servers Background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vodafone Business and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) unveiled ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,’ a powerful new communications platform that brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities.
  • The new cloud communication solution to give customers more choice, flexibility, and simplicity to support hybrid work.
  • Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will be rolled out in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.
  • The platform combines all preferred modes of communication including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone into a single intuitive app that is accessible on any device, anywhere.
  • Further, Vodafone Business plans to expand the platform to smaller businesses in the UK and Germany soon.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.