Cardiovascular Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.09, revenue of $59.1M misses by $3.56M, cuts FY guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 6:02 AM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cardiovascular Systems press release (NASDAQ:CSII): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $59.1M (-7.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.56M.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, CSI anticipates:
- Revenue of $235 million to $245 million from prior guidance of $265 million to $285 million vs. $270.17M consensus.
- Gross profit as a percentage of approximately 73% of revenues;
- Net loss in a range of 15% to 18% of revenues; and
- Adjusted EBITDA loss in a range of 4% to 7% of revenues.