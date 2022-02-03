Dorian LPG Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.32, revenue of $68.6M misses by $9.26M
Feb. 03, 2022 6:02 AM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dorian LPG press release (NYSE:LPG): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $68.6M (-22.5% Y/Y) misses by $9.26M.
- John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our solid results in the quarter have allowed us to return capital to shareholders with the payment of a dividend in January and we have approved a new authority to repurchase our shares. Our liquidity continues to be strong and our view of the market for 2022 is sanguine."