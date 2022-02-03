Ingredion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 misses by $0.20, revenue of $1.76B beats by $40M
Feb. 03, 2022
- Ingredion press release (NYSE:INGR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $1.76B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.85 to $7.45 vs. consensus of $7.41.
- CEO comment: “Looking to 2022, we expect strong net sales and operating profit growth. During contracting, our teams worked with customers to plan for their demand and implemented pricing to reflect input cost inflation. Within specialities, we are also anticipating another strong year of growth. Notably, PureCircle is entering 2022 with strong momentum, having finished 2021 with positive operating margins. While production ramp-up of plant-based-proteins has been slower than expected, 2021 sales doubled off of a modest base, and with a strong sales pipeline, we remain optimistic on our growth prospects."